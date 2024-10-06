Child abducted from Dhaka rescued in Pirojpur after 5 days

A joint operation by Rab-2 (Dhaka) and Rab-8 (Barishal) yesterday rescued an eight-year-old boy who was abducted from Dhaka's Sowarighat area on September 30.

The boy was rescued in Amragachiya village of Pirojpur's Mathbaria upazila, according to a press release from Rab-8.

Amit Hasan, assistant director of Rab-8, said the team traced the victim's location and found him in the remote village. However, the alleged abductor, Hridoy, managed to escape, sensing the presence of law enforcement officers.

The assistant director said on the afternoon of September 30, the child was with his mother when they met Hridoy at Sowarighat. Hridoy lured the child away with the promise of snacks and then vanished, leaving the mother behind.

The boy's father promptly filed a general diary (GD) at Dhaka's Kotwali Police Station. Days later, on October 2, the mother received a phone call demanding a ransom of Tk 2 lakh for the boy's release. The father then registered a formal case with the police and sought help from Rab-2.

Using technology, the authorities were able to track the victim's whereabouts and recover him from an abandoned spot in Pirojpur. The child has been reunited with his family, according to Rab officials.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, Hridoy.