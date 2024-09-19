Chief justice to outline roadmap for judiciary on Saturday

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed will address the lower court judges on Saturday to give an outline of a roadmap for the country's judiciary.

The programme will be held at the inner garden of the Supreme Court's main building where the chief justice will present a roadmap for the judiciary and will elaborate on various issues related to the judiciary, including its independence and institutional separation.

Around 2,000 judicial officers (the lower court judges) will participate in the programme which will start around 10:00am on Saturday.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul; judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the SC; Justice Shah Abu Nayeem Mominur Rahman, chairman of judiciary reforms commission and former Appellate Division judge; Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman and president and secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association will be present at the event.

The judicial officers concerned (lower court judges) have been directed to attend the event.

Senior judicial magistrate or metropolitan magistrate designated by the chief judicial magistrate or chief metropolitan magistrate will be responsible in absence of the judicial officer, a SC press release said today.