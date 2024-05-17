Chief coordinator of KNF's women's wing held in Bandarban

Crime & Justice
BSS, Bandarban
Fri May 17, 2024 09:56 PM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 10:00 PM

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) today arrested Akim Bam, chief coordinator of Bandarban Sadar and Rowangchari Zone of the Kuki-Chin National Front's (KNF) women wing, from Laimi Para in Sadar upazila of Bandarban.

Squadron leader of Rab-15 Touhidul Mubin Khan informed BSS through a short message.

He, however, said that detailed information regarding the arrest will be provided later.

He said Akim Bam has received military training at home and abroad.

