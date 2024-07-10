Chhatra Dal leader ‘missing’ for 9 days

BNP claims he was ‘picked up’ by plainclothes men

Dhaka College Unit Chhatra Dal Vice President Atiqur Rahman Rasel has been missing for nine days, after he was allegedly picked up by plainclothes men from Dhaka's Azimpur on July 1.

His father Md Abul Hossain on July 2 filed a general diary with Lalbagh Police Station regarding his son's disappearance.

Talking to The Daily Star, Abul Hossain said he wants his son back safe. "We are anxious as we could not trace my son yet."

"If my son committed any crime, the law enforcers should produce him before a court. If they did not pick him up, it is their responsibility to trace him," he added.

Abul Hossain said they could contact Rasel on July 1 evening for the last time, when he said he was going to Azimpur. Shortly after, his phone was found switched off, he added.

Earlier, BNP in a statement, claimed plainclothes men picked Rasel up from Azimpur area.

Sohanur Rahman, sub-inspector of Lalbagh Police Station, said they are yet to trace Rasel, and they did not get any information about his arrest from any wing of law enforcement.

"We are trying to find him," said Sohanur, who is investigating the GD.