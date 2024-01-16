Cheque Bounce Case: Warrants issued against ex-Evaly CEO, wife

A Dhaka court yesterday issued arrest warrants against Mohammad Rassel, the former chief executive officer of the controversial e-commerce platform Evaly, and his wife Shamima Nasrin, also a co-founder of the platform, in a cheque bounce case.

The warrant was issued after the couple failed to appear before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court yesterday even though a summons was served upon them and they received it on time, said a prosecution lawyer.

According to the case statement, it was alleged that Md Tanvir Hossain, a customer of Evaly, on March 13, 2021, paid Tk 2.45 lakh to the company for buying a motorbike after seeing an advertisement.

However, the company failed to supply the motorcycle within the stipulated 45 days.

On September 13 that year, Evaly gave a cheque of Tk 2.45 lakh to the customer but it was dishonoured because of fund deficiency.

The customer then sent a legal notice through his lawyer on October 22 last year asking the couple to return the money. But the couple failed to return it in time and the customer filed a case with the court on December 22 last year.

The court yesterday directed the officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur Police Station to submit a report by February 27 on the execution of the arrest warrant issued against them.

Evaly, which has yet to deliver goods worth hundreds of crores of taka to its customers and pay its vendors, has resumed operations in October 2022.