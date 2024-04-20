'Chemical' hurled at journalist; miscreants threaten him to leave Savar

A crime reporter of the Daily Jugantor was injured after miscreants sprayed a kind of "chemical", similar to chilli powder, on his way home in Savar late last night.

Injured Iqbal Hasan Farid was first taken to Savar Upazila Health Complex and later admitted to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.

The incident took place 20 yards away from Farid's house in Savar's Kalma area around 11:45pm, reports our local correspondent.

Farid told The Daily Star, "I was returning home from Dhaka after office at night. When I reached a dark alley near my house, someone called my name from behind. Later, two youths wearing masks mentioned the names of two local public representatives and threatened me to leave the area within the next one month. The miscreants also threatened to kill me and my family if we do not leave Savar."

"At one stage, someone from behind sprayed a type of chemical like chilli powder on my head and eyes and pushed me to the ground and left. I immediately had severe burning sensation in my eyes and body. Later, I was rescued by locals and admitted to the hospital," he said.

"I will file a police case in this regard. The reason behind the attack will come out only after police identify the two men," Farid said.

Meanwhile, the doctor of the emergency of Enam Medical College told The Daily Star that something like chilli powder was thrown at Farid. He is now being treated at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge, Md Jahangir Alam, visited the spot and also visited the ailing journalist at the hospital.

Legal action will be taken after investigation into the incident, the OC added.