Charges pressed against Tarique in DSA case

Police have pressed charges against BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

Md Hasanuzzaman, sub-inspector of Detective Branch of Police on January 14 submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

In the charge sheet, Tarique was shown as a "fugitive" and SI Hasanuzzaman, also investigation officer of the case, appealed to the court to issue an arrest warrant.

The case was filed against Tarique on February 25, 2021, with Shahbagh Police Station for declaring late president Ziaur Rahman "the nation's father of Bangladeshi nationalism". According to the case statement, Tarique Rahman had said this at a rally in London organised on the occasion of the 41st founding anniversary of the BNP.

Zahidul Islam, the then deputy secretary of relief and disaster management of Chhatra League's Shahidullah Hall unit at Dhaka University, filed the case.

Tarique, who is now in London, was convicted and sentenced to different terms in five cases, including the August 21 grenade attack case.