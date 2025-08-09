Charges to be filed within 15 days in murder of journo Tuhin: GMP commissioner

A charge sheet will be submitted against the accused in the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, within 15 days of receiving the autopsy report, said Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Nazmul Karim Khan.

The commissioner made the announcement at a press conference held at the GMP headquarters in the Wireless Gate area of Gazipur city this afternoon.

Describing the incident, he said the first victim, Badsha Mia, withdrew Tk 25,000 from an ATM booth on the day of the crime. To frame him, Golapi tried to trap him in a honey trap scheme. When Badsha realised this during a conversation, a dispute broke out, and Badsha punched Golapi, as seen on CCTV footage.

Immediately after, five to six of Golapi's associates attacked Badsha with machetes. While fleeing, Badsha was filmed by the late journalist Tuhin. The accused saw Tuhin recording the incident and feared exposure of their crime through the video, Nazmul added.

The commissioner said the suspects confronted Tuhin to seize the video and chased him. Tuhin took shelter at a tea stall, but the assailants caught and brutally killed him there by stabbing.

Following the incident, the police collected CCTV footage and identified eight suspects. Seven have been arrested within 24 hours, and the remaining suspect will be apprehended soon, he added.

The arrested suspects are Mizan alias Ketu Mizan, 35, his wife Golapi, 25, Swadhin, 28, Al Amin, 21, Shah Jamal, 32, Faisal Hasan, 23, of Pabna and Sumon, 26, of Cumilla.

The commissioner added that Mizan is implicated in 15 cases. His wife, Parul Akhter, also known as Golapi, is involved in honey trap activities. Two cases have been filed against Amin, two against Swadhin, eight against Jamal, and two against Faisal.

"The journalist gave his life while trying to expose the crimes of this organised gang. We have CCTV footage, witnesses, and all the evidence. Upon receiving the autopsy report, we will file the charge sheet within 15 days," Nazmul said.

The GMP commissioner acknowledged the responsibility of police in the killing and admitted shortcomings due to manpower shortage.

He urged public cooperation to effectively combat crime, saying, "We cannot escape responsibility for the journalist's murder. We have failed in some aspects and lack sufficient personnel. It is impossible for police alone to suppress crime. Public involvement is necessary."

"We express our regret over this incident," he added.