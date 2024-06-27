Charge framed against top officials of Linde Bangladesh

A Dhaka court has framed charges against six top officials of multinational company Linde Bangladesh Limited in a fraud case.

The six are Linde Bangladesh Managing Director Sujeet Kumar Pai, Advisor to the MD Erphan Shehabul Matin, Associate Director (sales and marketing) Chowdhury Nurur Rahman, Chief Financial Officer Md Anisuzzaman, Head of Procurement Fatema Jahangir and Associate Manager Imam Hossain Khan.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Syful Islam on Wednesday passed the indictment order, rejecting their discharge petitions, said a staffer of the court.

The magistrate also set October 17 for starting the trial of the case.

Of the six accused, Only Sujeet Pai is absconding, while the other five are on bail.

On September 20 of 2022, Khondoker Ershad Jahan of Connect Distribution Limited filed the case with the court against the accused, bringing allegations of forgery.

According to the case documents, apart from the official distribution contract with Connect Distribution Limited, Linde Bangladesh had hired them as a vendor as well to transport empty Linde gas cylinders from across the country to Linde's factory.

From January 7, 2019 to February 8, 2022, Connect Distribution, also the sole distributor of Linde Bangladesh, carried some 4,982cylinders and submitted bills of Tk 18.99 lakh for the services rendered, but Linde defrauded the complainant by not paying the money.