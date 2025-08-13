Chankharpool killings: Father tells tribunal how son was killed

"My son was only 14, too young to understand everything. What was his fault?" Sheikh Mehedi Hasan Junaid's father told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday.

Junaid, also called Mostakim by his family, and five others were allegedly shot dead by police in the capital's Chankharpool on August 5 last year.

His father, Sheikh Jamal Hasan, who testified in the crimes against humanity case filed over the killings, said, "Mostakim was our only son, a 10-para memoriser of the Quran. My wife and I now live like the walking dead. They destroyed my life. I want the killers to be hanged."

Another prosecution witness, Anjuara Yasmin, a teacher at Shaikh Burhanuddin Post Graduate College, told the tribunal that she saw police fire on protesters from her rooftop during a curfew, injuring many, including her students.

She demanded justice, holding ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and senior police officials responsible.

Eight police personnel -- former DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman, then DMP joint commissioner Sudip Kumar Chakraborty, former additional deputy commissioner Shah Alam Mohammad Akhtarul Islam, ex-assistant commissioner (Ramna zone) Mohammad Imrul, then inspector (operations) of Shahbagh Police Station Arshad Hossain, and former constables Sujon Hossain, Imaz Hossain, and Nasirul Islam -- are accused in the case.

Arshad, Sujon, Imaz, and Nasirul, who are in custody, were present during the hearing, while the rest, including Habibur, are absconding.

Junaid's father Jamal recounted that on the morning of August 5, Mostakim, a seventh grader, left home with his friend Siam. At 1:45pm, a relative told him his son had been shot. When the body reached home, he found that a bullet had pierced his son's left eye and exited the back of his head.

Witnesses said Junaid was in front of a procession near Hanif Flyover when police opened fire. Doctors at Mitford Hospital declared him dead and urged immediate removal of the body, citing "orders from the prime minister".

They also warned that if his son's body was not taken immediately, they would list it as unidentified and send it to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial, said the father, quoting the witnesses.

His son's namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhupkhola field in Gandaria. "When my son's body was brought there, we saw the body of Anas, another victim of the same shooting."

They were later buried at the Jurain Graveyard.

Holding back tears, Junaid's father Jamal accused Hasina, Kamal, and Mamun of his son's death under the principle of command responsibility. He also held then DMP commissioner Habibur, joint commissioner Sudip, ADC Aktarul, and AC Imrul responsible for the killing.

Police constables Sujon and Nasirul shot his son and other protesters, he said, quoting witnesses.

The defence counsel cross-examined the prosecution witnesses after their statements were recorded.

Meanwhile, the tribunal extended by a month the deadline for the MIST student Shaikh Ashabul Yamin murder probe report submission and granted three more months to probe the 2013 Hefajat "mass killings" at Motijheel.

Ex-deputy speaker Shamsul Haque Tuku, ex-IGP AKM Shahidul Hoque, Maj Gen (forced retired) Ziaul Ahsan, and former DIG Molla Nazrul Islam, who are accused in the "mass killings", were produced before the tribunal.