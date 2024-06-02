Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Faridpur
Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jun 2, 2024 12:35 AM

UP chairman’s son held over rape attempt

Police have arrested three men, including the son of a union parishad chairman, on charges of attempting to rape a madrasa student in Bhanga upazila of Faridpur.

The arrestees are Saifur Rahman, 21, son of Chandra union parishad chairman, Tahsin Munshi, 20, and Munna Mia, 20, of the upazila.

Saifur was arrested at the scene of the crime on Friday, while Tahsin and Munna were arrested yesterday during a raid.

A case has been filed with Bhanga Police Station, and all three arrestees were sent to jail via a court order, said Mamun Al Rashid, officer-in-charge of the police station.

