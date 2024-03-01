UP chairman suspended over threat to US envoy

The Local Government Division has suspended a union parishad chairman for saying on November 6 last year that he wanted to assault US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, chairman of Chambol UP in Chattogram's Banshkhali, was addressing an anti-hartal rally of Awami League when he said he would beat up Haas. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

As per a notice of the LGD on Tuesday, Mujibul was suspended on the recommendation of Chattogram DC Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

Banshkhali UNO Jesmine Akter confirmed the matter yesterday. Mujibul could not be contacted for comments.