Crime & Justice
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 03:39 AM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

UP chairman suspended over threat to US envoy

Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Fri Mar 1, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Mar 1, 2024 03:39 AM

The Local Government Division has suspended a union parishad chairman for saying on November 6 last year that he wanted to assault US Ambassador Peter Haas.

Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, chairman of Chambol UP in Chattogram's Banshkhali, was addressing an anti-hartal rally of Awami League when he said he would beat up Haas. Video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

As per a notice of the LGD on Tuesday, Mujibul was suspended on the recommendation of Chattogram DC Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

Banshkhali UNO Jesmine Akter confirmed the matter yesterday. Mujibul could not be contacted for comments.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

এখন পর্যন্ত ৪৬ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে: স্বাস্থ্যমন্ত্রী

সকাল ১১টা পর্যন্ত ৩৩ মরদেহ হস্তান্তর

৫২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মন্ত্রিসভা সম্প্রসারণ: ডাক পেলেন নজরুল ইসলাম চৌধুরী, অন্য যারা আলোচনায়

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification