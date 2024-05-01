UP chairman suspended for issuing 'birth certificates to 153 Rohingyas'

A union parishad chairman in Moulvibazar's Rajnagar upazila has been suspended for illegally issuing birth certificates to 153 Rohingyas.

The Local Government Division on April 24 published a gazette notification, signed by its senior assistant secretary AKM Anishuzzaman, in this regard, reports our Moulvibazar correspondent.

According to the notification, Nakul Chandra Das, chairman of Fatepur Union Parishad, was suspended after an investigation against him.

However, Nakul Chandra claimed that the server was hacked and the registration was fake. "We do not have signatures on these registrations," he said.

"I lodged a general diary with Rajnagar Police Station in this regard," he added.