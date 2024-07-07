Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Sun Jul 7, 2024 03:10 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 03:13 PM

Crime & Justice

UP chairman shot dead in Tongibari, Munshiganj

HM Suman Haldar

A union parishad chairman was shot dead by an associate in Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as HM Suman Haldar, chairman of Panchgaon union parishad, said Mollah Shoyeb Ali, officer-in charge of Tongibari Police Sation.

One Nur Mohammad, who was very close to the victim, shot him dead, he said.

The shooting took place around 12:30pm at Panchgaon Al Haz Wahed Ali Dewan High School.

He was rushed to Upazila Health Complex where doctors declared him dead, the OC said.

Police picked up three persons for interrogation, he added.

