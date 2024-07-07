Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Khulna
Sun Jul 7, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Jul 7, 2024 03:19 AM

UP chairman shot dead in Dumuria

Armed criminals shot and killed the chairman of Shorafpur union parishad in Khulna's Dumuria upazila last night.

Sheikh Rabiul Islam Rabi, 45, the union's three-time chairman, was also a member of the Khulna district unit Awami League.

This incident took place in the Gutudia area of ​​the upazila around 10:00pm, said his brother-in-law Badruzzaman Bablu.

Armed criminals shot Rabiul from the back near the Brac Hatchary in Gutudia as he was returning to his Khulna residence on a motorcycle after attending a meeting at Zobaid Ali Auditorium.

He was declared dead after being taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Dumuria police OC Sukant Kumar, said, "I've heard about the incident. But, I don't know the details."

