UP chairman shot dead in Dumuria
Armed criminals shot and killed the chairman of Shorafpur union parishad in Khulna's Dumuria upazila last night.
Sheikh Rabiul Islam Rabi, 45, the union's three-time chairman, was also a member of the Khulna district unit Awami League.
This incident took place in the Gutudia area of the upazila around 10:00pm, said his brother-in-law Badruzzaman Bablu.
Armed criminals shot Rabiul from the back near the Brac Hatchary in Gutudia as he was returning to his Khulna residence on a motorcycle after attending a meeting at Zobaid Ali Auditorium.
He was declared dead after being taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.
Dumuria police OC Sukant Kumar, said, "I've heard about the incident. But, I don't know the details."
Comments