UP chairman shot dead in broad daylight

A union parishad chairman was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified criminals at his office in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia yesterday.

The deceased Naimuddin Sentu, 60, served as the chairman of Philipnagar Union Parishad. He was a former vice-president of the Daulatpur upazila BNP.

The incident took place around 11:30am, said Mahabubur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station.

Witnesses said unidentified armed criminals fired 3-4 rounds at the chairman through the window while he was working in his office and fled the scene.

He died on the spot.

Hearing gunshots, locals rushed to the scene, prompting the assailants to fire at them, ensuing panic in the area. The tension escalated further when the chairman's supporters arrived at the office.

In this situation, police struggled to reach the site of the incident. The body of the chairman was at the site till 2:00pm, said locals.

The OC said those present at the spot during the incident are being interrogated to know more about the incident. Some village police and two members of the parishad were present at the office when the incident occurred, he added.

The body was sent to the Kushtia General Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.

Meanwhile, the news of the chairman's killing created tension in the area.

Kushtia Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman told The Daily Star that the angry locals set fire to the house of one of the suspects.

"Senior officials of the district police have visited the spot, I'm also going there. No one has been arrested over the incident yet."

By afternoon, the situation in the area calmed down.

Nasir, a member of the village police, said that he, along with another village policeman and two UP members, were outside of the upazila parishad office at the time of the incident.

Hearing the sound of 3-4 rounds of gunfire, they rushed in and found the chairman had been shot.

Local BNP leaders said Sentu had previously served as the vice-president of the Daulatpur upazila BNP but had distanced himself from party politics for several years.

He was elected as an independent candidate in the last UP election.