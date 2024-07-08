Crime & Justice
Our Correspondent, Munshiganj
Mon Jul 8, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 8, 2024 12:00 AM

UP chairman shot dead in broad daylight

Sumon Howlader

A supporter of president candidate of a school's governing body shot and killed Panchgaon Union Parishad Chairman HM Sumon Howlader of Munshiganj's Tongibari upazila in broad daylight.

Police and eyewitnesses said the management committee polls for Panchgaon Waheed Ali High School was going on from 10:00am yesterday.

Sumon was backing Dewan Moniruzzaman for president. Noor Mohammad, a supporter of another president candidate Milan and also a "friend" of Sumon, got angry with Sumon and a brawl ensued. At one stage, Noor shot Sumon in the chest around 1:00pm and left the school ground. 

Sumon was rushed to the local upazila health complex. He was later sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but he died on the way.

Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Aslam Khan said they learnt that the assailant was a friend of the victim.

Police arrested three people in this connection.

