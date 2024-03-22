UP chairman sent to jail over beating up homemaker

A Tangail court yesterday sent a union parishad chairman to prison on charges of beating up a woman over a "trifling matter".

Sarkar Noor-e-Alam Mukta is the chairman of Bohuria Union Parishad in Sakhipur upazila.

Senior Judicial Magistrate Nawrin Karim, judge of the court, denied his bail and sent him to jail when he appeared before the court in the case, said Tanvir Ahmed, court inspector in Tangail.

Locals said the woman and the chairman live in the same area of Sakhipur municipality. Their daughters are students of class-VI at a local school.

Recently, the chairman's wife abused the woman's daughter over a "trivial matter" between the two classmates.

The woman was beaten up when she sought justice. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The woman later filed a case with Sakhipur Police Station.