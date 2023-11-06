UP chairman hacked dead in Rangpur

A union parishad (UP) chairman was hacked to death by miscreants in Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur last night.

Mahbubar Rahman was the chairman of Pairabanda UP of the upazila and general secretary of the upazila unit Jamaat-e-Islami.

He was the former president of the Jamaat's student wing Chhatra Shibir's district unit and owned a pharmacy business at local Pairabanda Bazar.

Police and locals said the miscreants swooped on him with sharp weapons while he was returning home from the local market around 9:30pm, leaving him critically injured.

Hearing screams, locals rushed to the spot and took him first to upazila health complex. He was later shifted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 11:00pm.

Locals detained a man named Harun, 50, with a machete from the spot and handed him over to police.

Mostafizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Mithapukur police station, said Harun was brought to police station for interrogation and additional police personnel were deployed in the area.