Chairman candidate sent to jail over possession of illegal firearm

A Barguna court has sent a chairman candidate for the upcoming upazila parishad election and his driver to jail over the possession of an illegal firearm.

They are Nahid Mahmud Hossain Litu, 40, chairman candidate for the upcoming election to Betagi upazila parishad, and his driver Md Sajeeb, 35.

Police arrested them from the Russell Square area of Betagi municipal town on Monday around 8:00pm.

They were sent to jail after being produced before the Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court yesterday afternoon, Betagi Police Station Mahbubur Rahman Officer-in-Charge (OC) told The Daily Star.

Police stopped Nahid's car as he was heading to Deshantarkathi in Bibichini union in a car for his election campaign.

Upon searching the car on suspicion, a pistol wrapped in a cloth was found under the driver's seat.

OC Mahbubur said, "Nahid Mahmud Hossain Litu could not show the license of the recovered pistol. But he had a license for a shotgun. Necessary legal action is being taken in this regard."