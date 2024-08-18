UP chairman beaten up in Ctg, video goes viral

A union parishad chairman at Chattogram's Anwara upazila was assaulted by some people today.

Victim Noab Ali is a chairman of the Boirag UP and joint secretary of the Anwara upazila Awami League.

Noab was attacked in front of his office when he was going to attend a social meeting around 11:00am, said eyewitnesses.

A short video clip of the attack has gone viral, showing that the chairman was running and a group of people were chasing him. At one stage, the mob was seen hitting the chairman inside a building.

Later, he took shelter in an office of a private bank in the Bandar area of the upazila.

Noab Ali alleged that activists and leaders of the BNP attacked him.

"I will take legal action against attackers," he added.

Contacted, Sarwar Hossain, joint convenor of the Anwara upazila BNP, said local people, not the BNP men, attacked Noab Ali, who was elected chairman without contest.