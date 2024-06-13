UP chairman ‘attacked’ in Natore over VGF rice distribution

Fingers pointed at local lawmaker’s supporters; he refutes allegation

Locals, mostly VGF beneficiaries, block the Banpara-Hatikumrul highway for half an hour from 1:00pm protesting the attack on UP chairman in Baraigram upazila of Natore on June 13, 2024. Photo: Collected

A union parishad chairman was allegedly attacked by a group of people in his office over the distribution of VGF rice in Baraigram upazila of Natore today.

The attackers also "vandalised" the office of Majhagaon UP Chairman Abdullah Al Azad Dulal during the attack that took place around noon, reports our Natore correspondent.

Talking to reporters, chairman Dulal said on the occasion of Eid, a list of 2,249 poor people of his union was prepared for the distribution of 10 kg of special VGF rice for each as a gift from the prime minister.

The rice is scheduled to be distributed on Saturday.

Around noon, some locals, identifying themselves as followers of local lawmaker Md Siddiqur Rahman Patwary, went to the union parishad office and demanded 50 percent of the allotted rice.

The chairman said as he refused to give it, they started beating him and ransacked his office. When the police reached the spot, the assailants left the spot.

Meanwhile, local people, especially VGF beneficiaries, blocked the Banpara-Hatikumrul highway for half an hour from 1:00pm protesting the assault on Dulal.

Md Sharif Al Razib, additional superintendent (Baraigram circle) of police in Natore, said people involved in the attack have been identified by scrutinising CCTV footage. Strict action will be taken against them.

He, however, did not say whether the attackers were supporters of the lawmaker.

The upazila administration will investigate if there is any irregularity in the distribution of VGF cards, the police official added.

Baraigram Upazila Executive Officer Laila Jannatul Ferdous said VGF rice will be distributed on Saturday. There is no chance of irregularities before distribution.

Natore-4 MP Md Siddiqur Rahman Patwary said he is in Dhaka due to the parliament session and did not know anything about the attack on the chairman.

The lawmaker said he later came to know that some people went to the chairman's office to take the list of VGF beneficiaries to inform them about the list.

"But the chairman got angry at them. Later, the chairman himself broke the furniture and forced them to leave," he added.