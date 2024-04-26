Certificate Forgery: Computer operator held in Dhaka

Detectives have arrested a computer operator on charges of forging marksheets and certificates of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB).

The arrestee, Kamrul Hasan Abed, 28, works at a printing shop in the capital's Paltan, said Detective Branch officials.

During a raid on Wednesday, the DB seized blank papers for making marksheets and certificates of BTEB from a house in Khilgaon.

DB's Lalbagh division Deputy Commissioner Mashiur Rahman said they got information about Kamrul while investigating the case of selling fake certificates.

A case was also filed yesterday, the DC added.