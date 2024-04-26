Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Apr 26, 2024 12:56 AM
Last update on: Fri Apr 26, 2024 01:01 AM

Certificate forgery: Computer operator arrested

FILE PHOTO: COLLECTED

Detectives have arrested a computer operator on charges of forging marksheets and certificates of Bangladesh Technical Education Board in the capital's Khilgaon.

The arrestee, Kamrul Hasan Abed, 28, works at a printing shop in the capital's Paltan, said Detective Branch officials.

During a raid on Wednesday, the DB also seized blank papers for making marksheets and certificates of BTEB from a house in Khilgaon.

DB's Lalbagh Division deputy commissioner Mashiur Rahman said that they got information about Kamrul while investigating the case of selling fake certificates.

"We have arrested Kamrul in this connection. A case has been filed on Thursday," the DC added.

According to DB officials, Kamrul made the certificates in collusion with some dishonest officials and employees of the BTEB.

Kidnap by DB personnel
DB officials said, the BTEB employees used to sell the fake certificates made by Kamrul after inserting examination roll numbers with the names and addresses. The certificates were then uploaded to the board's server, they added.

During primary interrogation, Kamrul claimed that he had contract from BTEB to make a background for 500 certificates and 500 pieces for marksheets. He also showed a permit signed by the board's controller of examinations.

Asked, Kapayet Ullah, controller of examinations of the board, said they did not print their board certificates, marksheets or even any official papers from anywhere other than BG Press.

The controller also said he did not know anyone by the name of Kamrul and did not give any permission.

DC Mashiur said DB is trying to arrest the BTEB racket.

push notification