CCTV footage reveals more details of the fatal shooting

Police say more time needed to find the motive behind the incident near the Palestinian Embassy in Dhaka

A close circuit television (CCTV) camera footage has emerged showing last night's fatal shooting near the Palestinian embassy in the capital's Baridhara area in which an on-duty police constable was killed by his colleague.

The footage shows Constable Kawsar Ahmed and his colleague Monirul engaged in a heated altercation. At one point Monirul appears to show Kawsar a duty notebook. Almost instantly, Kawsar is seen firing a round at Monirul.

Monirul immediately fell on the road. Then, as seen in the footage, Kawsar fired a few more rounds directly at him. As Monirul's body became motionless, Kawsar calmly took his gun and moved away a few steps.

Meanwhile, police today said they needed more time to find out the motive behind the killing.

"In primary interrogation, we did not find any previous rift between the two constables. We talked to Kawsar who was punctual in his duty as per the record of the last couple of months," said Kh Mahid Uddin, additional commissioner (crime and operations).

"We are yet to ascertain what initiated their altercation yesterday night," he added.

"We believe he [Kawsar] was mentally stressed," the police officer said, adding that they would be able to know the reason for the murder by interrogating the accused after he settles down mentally in a day or two.

Asked whether the constable was stressed for overwork or not getting leave for Eid, Mahid Uddin replied in the negative.

"He was not stressed or overworked as there was no pressure in duty. …Besides, our force members now get adequate leaves," he said.

Constable Kawsar fired eight to nine round bullets, he said replying to another query.

Meanwhile, an officer of Gulshan Police Station police said that preparations were underway to file a case with the police station in connection with the murder. The victim's elder brother will file the case.

The shootout took place art 11:41pm last night near the Palestine Embassy in Dhaka.

A driver of an embassy Sajjad Hossain was also shot in the incident and is now undergoing treatment at the United Hospital.

Last night around 2:30am, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun during a visit to the spot told reporters that police recovered 20 rounds of bullets and some bullets shells from the spot.

"We are trying to find out what caused the incident," said the police chief.

Interestingly, Kawsar did not try to flee from the scene. At first, he did not allow anyone to go close to him. He was later arrested by Gulshan police from the crime scene and took him into custody. Police sources said Kawsar was given food after in the police station. He then spent the night sleeping in the cell.

ADC Jahangir said, "Kawsar hasn't disclosed anything yet. He is acting like a mentally distressed person. But we are hopeful to unearth the mystery behind the shooting during further interrogation."