Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:08 PM
Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:13 PM

Most Viewed

Crime & Justice

CCC mayor, CEO served legal notice

5 lawyers ask them to compensate families of those died after falling into open drains
Star Digital Report
Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:08 PM Last update on: Mon Dec 11, 2023 10:13 PM

Five lawyers served a legal notice to the mayor and chief executive officer of Chattogram City Corporation asking them to pay compensation to the families of victims killed after falling into open drains and canals.

Lawyer Mohammad Reduan on behalf of four other lawyers of Chattogram Judge Court sent the notice today, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They asked the officials to pay the compensation within 60 days of receiving the notice.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury could not be contacted for comments.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
election commission
|নির্বাচন

জাতীয় নির্বাচনে ১৩ দিনের জন্য সশস্ত্র বাহিনী মোতায়েনের পরিকল্পনা ইসির

আগামী ৭ জানুয়ারি দ্বাদশ জাতীয় নির্বাচন অনুষ্ঠিত হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

পেঁয়াজের ৭ ডিসেম্বরের দামকে ভিত্তিমূল্য ধরে ডিসিদের ভ্রাম্যমাণ আদালত পরিচালনার নির্দেশ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification