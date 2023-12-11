CCC mayor, CEO served legal notice

5 lawyers ask them to compensate families of those died after falling into open drains

Five lawyers served a legal notice to the mayor and chief executive officer of Chattogram City Corporation asking them to pay compensation to the families of victims killed after falling into open drains and canals.

Lawyer Mohammad Reduan on behalf of four other lawyers of Chattogram Judge Court sent the notice today, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

They asked the officials to pay the compensation within 60 days of receiving the notice.

CCC Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury could not be contacted for comments.