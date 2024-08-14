CCC engineer suspended as students demand his resignation

Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Superintendent Engineer of Electricity Sub-Division Jhulan Kumar Das has been suspended today.

The engineer was suspended in the afternoon in the face of the demand of the anti-discrimination student movement. He has been accused of turning off street lights on August 3, 4, 5 during the height of the violent protests.

CCC formed a three-member probe body to investigate the complaint, said CCC sources, adding that it has been asked to submit its report within 10 working days after investigation.

Commander Lafiful Haq Kazmi, the chief conservancy officer of CCC, has been made the convener of the committee, they said.

Contacted, CCC Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam said, "In view of the demands of the anti-discrimination student movement, superintendent engineer Jhulan Kumar Das has been suspended.

Earlier on Tuesday morning, the students besieged the office of the CCC Superintendent Engineer Jhulan Kumar Das. As he was not present there, the agitators went to the main office of CCC. Later the protesters handed over a memorandum to the CEO of CCC with nine point demands.

The demands are: taking action for switching off the lights on August 3, 4, 5, expelling all unscrupulous appointees of CCC, resignation of Jhulan Kumar Das, de-syndicating the City Corporation and stopping the commission trade of officials, to take action by seizing the bank accounts of the officers of the CCC who have turned the corporation into a business organization, to take proper investigation and action against the officers who are involved in irregularities in the tender process and to take action to give promotion to the officers and employees who are deprived of promotion.