Crime & Justice
Wed Feb 28, 2024 06:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 06:25 PM

CCC drive to free footpath: mobile court fines 6 shops

A mobile court of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) during a drive today fined six shops at Panchlaish, Mirzar Pool and Muradpur areas in the port city for occupying footpaths.

The shops were fined a total of Tk 52 thousand, said Choiti Sarbabidya, executive magistrate of CCC, who led the mobile court.

The Chattogram Metropolitan Police assisted the mobile court during the drive.

"The CCC has been conducting mobile courts in the port city to free footpaths," said the magistrate, adding, "As part of an ongoing drive, we have conducted drives at Panchlaish, Mirzar Pool and Muradpur areas."

"During the drive, the mobile court fined six shops for occupying footpaths and realised a total of Tk 52 thousand as fine from the owners," she said.

