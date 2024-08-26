CCC accountant’s 'bribe taking' video goes viral

Masudul Islam, an accountant at Chittagong City Corporation, was caught in the act while openly taking bribes from contractors.

Amid the turmoil across the country, he seems to have no fear in taking bribes openly.

A video of him taking bribes from several contractors during bank cheque deliveries went viral, sparking an uproar within the Chittagong City Corporation (CCC).

Eyewitnesses reported that the scene which was captured on last Sunday is a common practice of Masudul Islam.

Contractors complained that bribery among the officers and employees of the CCC 's accounts department has become routine when they will go to collect their bills after completing their work.

According to them, Masudul Islam would not release checks unless he was paid a handsome bribe for each one during delivery.

The amount he demanded ranged between Tk 500 to Tk 10,000 , depending on the bills' amount. Contractors were often told they would not receive their payments if they don't pay the amount.

One aggrieved contractor wishing anonymity told The Daily Star, "Masudul Islam openly took bribes from contractors during the delivery of checks issued against bills in his office. He demanded between 500 and 1,000 taka for smaller bills and Tk 5,000 to 10,000 for signing bigger bills."

"The accountant's work is only to handover the checks to contractors. However, he used to take bribes from the concerned people every day in the name of tip," he said.

In the viral video, it is seen that some contractors came to the office room of Masudul Islam to collect the cheque. At this time, he is openly taking bribes against every cheque. In the video, one person is giving 500 taka, and another is giving 1000 taka.

Masudul Islam is also seen abusing a person as he couldn't pay as per his demand.

This correspondent tried to contact the Masudul several times, but his phone was found switched off.

"We have also seen the video. Action will be taken as per law after opening the office. Legal action will be taken against the accused after an investigation by Tuesday," said Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Muhammad Tauhidul Islam