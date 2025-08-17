Caught! Yaba pills found hidden in cricket bats at Cox’s Bazar airport

Two men were arrested

Two men were arrested at Cox's Bazar Airport today while attempting to smuggle yaba pills concealed inside cricket bats.

The detainees were identified as Jakir Hossain, 21, from Madaripur, and Tanvir Ahmed, 28, from Barishal, said Riaz Uddin Ahmed, commanding officer of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8.

Cox's Bazar Airport Manager Golam Mortuza said the duo were scheduled to board a US-Bangla flight at 10:50am. During security checks, the airport's advanced scanner detected the yaba pills hidden in their cricket bats.

APBn personnel, who are responsible for airport security, immediately detained them, he added.

Legal action is being taken against the two, according to the APBn commanding officer.