Caught, mugger swallows gold earring in Dhaka

Sonia Akter along with her family was targeted by a mugger while they were crossing a road in Gulistan yesterday afternoon.

The mugger snatched Sonia's gold earring and attempted to make a quick escape.

But her husband Rasel ran after him, shouting "mugger" before catching him.

The mugger then swallowed the stolen ring in an attempt to hide evidence.

The incident took place around 1:30pm, just minutes after the couple and their son got down from a bus in Gulistan from Narayanganj.

They said they came to the capital for shopping.

Describing the incident, Rasel said he fell on the road and suffered injuries as he chased the mugger, who claimed his name was Rubel.

Pedestrians swarmed there and beat him up before handing him over to Bangshal police.

Police took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an x-ray confirmed the presence of Sonia's earring in his abdomen, said Subir Kumar Karmakar, a sub-inspector of the police station.

Medical procedure is going on at the hospital to retrieve the earring, the official said.