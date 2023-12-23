Caught, mugger swallows gold earring

The suspect was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Photo: Collected

Sonia Akter along with her family was targeted by a mugger while they were crossing a road in Gulistan this afternoon.

The muggers snatched Sonia's gold earring and attempted to make a quick escape.

But her husband Rasel ran after him, shouting "mugger" before catching him. The mugger then swallowed the gold earring.

The incident took place around 1:30pm, just minutes after the couple and their son from Narayanganj got down from a bus in Gulistan for shopping.

Describing the incident, Rasel said he fell on the road and suffered injuries as he chased the mugger, who claimed his name as Rubel.

Pedestrians swarmed there and beat him up before handing him over to Bangshal police.

Police took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital and an x-ray confirmed that the earring was in his abdomen, said Subir Kumar Karmakar, a sub-inspector of the police station.

Medical procedure is going on at the hospital to take out the earring, he said.