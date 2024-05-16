Casino kingpin Salim barred from contesting UZ polls

The top court also fined Salim Prodhan Tk 10,000 for wasting SC's time with filing a petition

The Supreme Court today imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 on alleged casino kingpin Salim Prodhan for wasting its time with a petition to run for chairman in the next Rupganj Upazila Parishad elections in Narayanganj, despite being convicted in an embezzlement case.

The apex court further maintained its stay on a High Court directive to the Election Commission (EC), asking it to allot him an election symbol and allow his participation in the polls scheduled for Monday.

An eight-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order while hearing two separate petitions filed by the EC and Prodhan's opponent Habibur Rahman, challenging the HC order.

Following this order, Prodhan cannot participate in the Rupganj upazila polls, said Habibur's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

Earlier, the EC had cancelled Prodhan's candidature as he was sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally amassing Tk 57.79 crore and embezzling about Tk 22 crore.

Following a petition filed by Prodhan, now on bail, the HC ordered the EC to allocate him an election symbol and allow him to contest the upazila polls.