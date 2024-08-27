Cases against Hasina keep mounting

She is made accused in 2 more murder cases

The number of cases filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has risen to 66, with two new cases filed in Gazipur and Rangpur yesterday.

The cases include 56 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, two for abduction, and one for attack on the BNP procession.

In Gazipur, Hasina, along with Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and 83 others, were sued over the death of one Manju Mia, 43, during a student protest in Borobari area on July 20.

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former lawmaker Tipu Munshi, former minister Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Gazipur city Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan were among the accused.

Insar Ali, the father of the deceased, filed the case with Gacha Police Station, accusing 500-700 unnamed individuals as well, Ziaul Islam, officer-in-charge of the police station, told our local correspondent.

According to the case statement, Manju joined the protest called by the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement on the road in front of Borobari Bazar on July 20. When some of the accused, being instructed by others, attacked and shot at the protesters, Manju suffered bullet wounds and died.

In Rangpur, another murder case has been filed against Hasina, along with 29 others, over the death of Merajul Islam, a fruit vendor, during the student movement on July 19.

Merajul's wife, Nazmim Islam, filed the case with the Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The court directed Kotwali Police Station to investigate the matter alongside the ongoing investigation into the incident, reports our Dinajpur correspondent.

Quader, Asaduzzaman, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, former Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md Moniruzzaman and former DIG of Rangpur Range Abdul Baten were among the accused.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against 30 named persons, including M Iqbalur Rahim, a former AL lawmaker of Dinajpur-3 (Sadar) also a former whip of Jatiya Sangsad, over the death of a student during a protest in Dinajpur on August 4.

Faridul Islam, brother of deceased Rabiul Islam Rahul, filed the case with Dinajpur Sadar Police Station, accusing 300/400 unidentified persons too.

Rahul, 17, a student at Raniganj Ahiya Hossain School and College in Sadar upazila, received bullet wounds during a protest on August 4. He died from his injuries on August 10.