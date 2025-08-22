Case yet to be filed in Khagrachhari double murder

Police mention family dispute as likely motive

A case is yet to be filed in the deaths of a mother and daughter whose bodies were discovered inside their Khagrachhari home more than 24 hours ago.

The bodies of Amena Begum, 95, and her daughter Rahena Begum, 42, were found inside their own bedrooms in Purba Bagantila, Ramgarh municipality, on Thursday morning.

"We suspect a land dispute led to the killings," said Ramgarh Police Station Officer-in-Charge MD Moin Uddin today, adding that the bodies were sent to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Locals mentioned that multiple salish (village arbitration meetings) were held to resolve the dispute.

Police are investigating whether any other motives were involved. A case will be lodged after the post-mortem and handover of the bodies, the OC added.

According to police and residents, Amena Begum had five sons and two daughters. Two of her sons live abroad, one lives in Feni, and another in Dhaka. Another son, Abul Bashar, who is a farmer, lives in a separate house nearby. Both of Amena's daughters are married. Rahena, however, stayed with her mother, as her husband works in Oman.