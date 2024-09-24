Case over shooting Ctg student: Hasina, Quader, 6 journos, among 1,935 sued

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, and six Chattogram-based journalists were among 1,935 people accused in a case filed over shooting and injuring a student by opening fire during the anti-discrimination student movement on August 4.

Tafhimul Islam, 26, a fourth-year student of Islamic studies of Chittagong University, who was injured during the incident, filed the case with Kotwali Police Station naming 735 leaders and activists of AL, Jubo League, BCL men, and 1,200 unidentified accused.

The other accused include former road transport and bridges minister Quader, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former foreign minister Hasan Mahmud, former Chattogram mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chattogram Metropolitan Awami League President Mahatab Uddin Chowdhury, General Secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, Chattogram South District Awami League President Motaerul Islam Chowdhury, and General Secretary Mofizur Rahman.

Apart from that, former lawmakers MA Latif, Mohiuddin Bachchu, Noman Al Mahmud, Abu Reza Md Nezamuddin Nadwi, Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari, and former chairman of Chattogram District Council ATM Payarul Islam were also sued in the case.

The six accused journalists are: Reaz Haider Chowdhury of Bangladesh Pratidin, Samresh Baidya of Bhorer Kagoj, bureau in-charge of Daily Kalbela Saidul Islam, Subal Barua of Pratidiner Bangladesh, Partha Pratim Biswas of Somoy Television, and Nayan Barua Joy of News24 Television.

According to the case statement, under the direction of AL high-command and local leaders, other accused carried out attacks on students and the public who took part in the protests on August 4.

The attackers used firearms, crude bombs, machetes, hockey sticks, and large knives against the unarmed demonstrators. The attackers indiscriminately fired bullets targeting the students and the protesters, it said.

During the shooting, Tafhimul, the plaintiff, was shot and had an exit wound on his right wrist. His classmates rescued him and took him to National Hospital Chattogram for treatment. Later, he was admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Fazlul Kader Chowdhury said police recorded the case and will investigate the matter as per law.