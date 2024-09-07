Case filed under CSA in Khulna over social media post 'hurting religious sentiments'

A case has been filed under the Cyber Security Act over the incident of an individual allegedly posting derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on social media.

The case was filed by Md Nasir Uddin, a 42-year-old resident of Sher-e-Bangla Road in Khulna, at the Khulna Sadar Police Station on September 5.

Md Tajul Islam, deputy commissioner (South) of Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

The accused, who is 19 years old according to case documents, has been charged under sections 27, 28, and 31 of the Cyber Security Act.

On Wednesday, he was beaten by a mob inside the KMP's Deputy Commissioner's (South) office in Sonadanga area. Prior to that, locals had captured him and handed him over to the police for making a post on social media that allegedly hurt religious sentiments, officials and witnesses said.

To manage the situation, teams from the army and navy were deployed to assist the police to control the crowd.

Md Tajul Islam told reporters that he had earlier assured locals that legal action would be taken against the teenager, but that had failed to calm the mob.

An Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release later stated that the accused was receiving medical treatment under the supervision of the army.