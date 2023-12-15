Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Fri Dec 15, 2023 01:02 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 01:07 AM

Case filed over train derailment in Gazipur

Train derailed due to sabotage in Gazipur
Seven coaches of Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express veered off the tracks in Gazipur today. Photo: Monjurul Haque

The railway authorities have filed a case with the Dhaka GRP Police Station in connection with the cutting of a train track in Bankharia area of Gazipur which led to a fatal accident.

The case has been filed accusing some unknown persons, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhaka Railway Police Station Ferdous Ahmed Biswas confirmed The Daily Star.

More details of the case couldn't be known.

Efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused, he added.

Meanwhile, the repair work of the railway line damaged by the incident has been completed in Bankharia area.

The Mohanganj Express train derailed in Bankharia area around 4:00am Wednesday after miscreants had cut a part of the railway line.

A passenger was killed and 11 others were injured.

Train services came to a halt following the incident.

