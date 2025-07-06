Case filed over storming of AK Azad’s Faridpur house

A case was filed with Kotwali Police Station early yesterday, accusing 16 BNP activists and 25-30 unidentified persons of storming Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad's residence in Faridpur town's Jheeltuli on Thursday.

A written complaint filed early by Ha-Meem Group land officer Md Rafizul Khan, 40, was recorded as the case, confirmed Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of the police station.

Faridpur Metropolitan BNP member-secretary Golam Mostafa was made the prime accused in the complaint.

According to the case, the accused entered AK Azad's house and threatened to kill the security guard. At that time, they threatened to set fire to Azad's house.

The OC said police launched drives to arrest the accused.

Contacted, Golam Mostafa denied the allegations, saying they had gone to the house after learning that the Awami League was holding a "secret meeting" there.