Case filed over murder of ex-Jubo Dal leader in Khulna, no arrests yet

A case has been filed in connection with the killing of Molla Mahbubur Rahman, former vice-president of the Daulatpur Thana unit of Jubo Dal in Khulna.

The victim's father filed the case with Daulatpur Police Station this afternoon against several unidentified accused, confirmed Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mir Atahar Ali.

"No motive behind the murder was mentioned in the FIR [First Information Report]," he said, adding that a van driver who had earlier been detained for questioning was later released.

Deputy Commissioner (North) of Khulna Metropolitan Police Mohammad Tajul Islam, said initial findings suggest three armed assailants carried out the attack.

"Each of them was carrying a pistol. They fired seven rounds at Mahbub in front of his house in Maheshwarpasha Westpara, completing the operation in about 30 minutes. After the shooting, they fled through Teligati and merged with the public on the highway," he said.

Police have collected CCTV footage from the area surrounding the crime scene and are currently reviewing it.

Statements from eyewitnesses have also been recorded.

Police are yet to arrest any suspects.