Case filed over murder of 4 in Khagrachhari

A case was filed yesterday in connection with the killing of four members of indigenous community in Panchhari upazila of Khagrachhari.

Nirupom Chakma, uncle of Bipul Chakma, one of the deceased, filed the case with Panchhari Police Station against 15-20 unnamed accused, said OC Md Shafiul Azam.

"Bodies of the deceased have been handed over to families after autopsy. Police are trying to arrest the perpetrators," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, police recovered the four bullet-hit bodies from Anilpara area under the upazila.

The Chittagong Hill Tracts-based regional organisation United People's Democratic Front claimed the victims to be its members, and alleged they were shot dead by rivals on Monday night.

The UPDF also claimed its three other activists went missing since the attack.

OC Shafiul said they were investigating the matter.

Following the incident, 43 eminent citizens yesterday called for ensuring peace and security in the CHT region.

The politics of killing will never bring peace to the region, they said in a joint statement.

The signatories of the statement include: economist Prof Anu Muhammad; Dhaka University teacher Akmal Hossain; Meghna Guhathakurta, executive director of Research Initiatives- Bangladesh; photographer Shahidul Alam; Prof Sayeed Ferdous of Jahangirnagar University; rights activist Ilira Dewan; and writer Rahnuma Ahmed.