Case filed over mob killing at DU

Dhaka University administration today filed a case over the death of Tofazzal Hossain, who was a victim of a mob beating at the university's at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall last night.

The case was filed with Shahbagh Police Station against unidentified accused.

Shahabuddin Shaheen, officer-in-charge of the police station, confirmed that the case was filed.

The incident occurred last night when students, suspecting that Tofazzal stole mobile phones from their hall, confined and beat him inside the dormitory, our DU correspondent reported quoting Prof Shah Md Masum, provost of the Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall.

After the beating, the hall authorities handed Tofazzal over to the university's proctorial team. Instead of rushing him to a hospital, the team first took him to Shahbagh Police Station.

According to police advice, he was then taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival.

Tofazzal was declared dead around 12:45am, as per the medical report, said Dhaka University Proctor Saifuddin Ahmed.