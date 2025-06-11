Case filed over attack on Shahjadpur Rabindra Kacharibari

A case was filed today against 50 to 60 people, including 10 named individuals, in connection with the attack on the historic Rabindra Kachharibari in Sirajganj.

However, nobody has been arrested yet, said Md Almas Ali, officer-in-charge of Shahjadpur Police Station.

"We have recorded the case and are trying to identify the attackers following CCTV footage. We are trying to nab the attackers," he added.

Md Shahnewaz, of Rooppur village, is the key accused in the case statement, the OC said. Kachharibari staffers had conflict with him over the parking issue yesterday, he added.

Meanwhile, Shahjadpur Rabindra Kachharibari still remains closed to the visitors following the attack.

Yesterday, a group of people attacked the Rabindra Kachharibari in the upazila. The attack stemmed from a quarrel between the staff and a local visitor over motorcycle parking on Sunday, police and locals said.

Md Habibur Rahman, custodian of Shahjadpur Kachharibari, said today, "As per decision from higher authority we have kept the Kachharibari closed for an indefinite period. We have already issued a notice of closing the site today."

High officials have visited the spot today, the official said.

Md Mainul Islam, head of the Bangla department at Shahjadpur Rabindra University said that the Rabindra Kachharibari has its social, cultural, and literary value. So, it must be kept unharmed.

"Such kind of attack can never be accepted. It must be investigated properly. Also, culprits must be punished," Mainul Islam said.

"It should be reopened for the visitors as soon as possible ensuring security." he added.

Shahjadpur Rabindra Kachharibari holds valuable memories of Rabindranath Tagore, attracting the visitors across the country.

Rabindranath's grandfather Prince Dwarkanath Tagore bought the estate in Shahzadpur from Zamindar Rani Bhabani of Natore in 1840, long before the poet's birth.

After getting the responsibility to maintain the estate, Rabindranath visited Shahjadpur several times and stayed at the mansion of the Kachharibari for years in phases.