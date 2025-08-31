Case filed over 6-yr-old girl's rape in Jamalpur

Police trying to arrest the accused

A man has been accused of raping a six-year-old girl in Madarganj upazila of Jamalpur on Friday.

The victim's father filed a case with Madarganj Police Station around 9:30pm today, said Saifullah Saif, officer-in-charge (OC).

According to the case statement, Shahin Kuli, 40, lured the victim and another girl to his house, telling them that they would watch cartoons together. While the other girl managed to escape from the house, the victim could not, and Shahin raped her. Later, the victim informed her mother about the incident.

The child is currently undergoing treatment at Jamalpur 250-Bed General Hospital due to the severity of her condition, the OC added.

Locals alleged that Shahin had previously been accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl and had served a jail term in connection with the incident.

OC Saif said, "A police team from the station has been dispatched to arrest the accused."