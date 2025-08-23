Case filed over 4 deaths in Cumilla accident; U-turn closed for now

A case has been filed against the drivers of a Hanif Paribahan bus and a cement-laden lorry over the deaths of four members of a family in a road accident at Paduar Bazar in Cumilla.

The case was lodged by Abul Kalam, brother of one of the victims, Mohammad Omar Ali, with Cumilla Sadar South Police Station last night, said Sub-Inspector Md Anisur Rahman of Mainamati Highway Crossing Police Station.

Following the accident, authorities have decided to close the U-turn in front of Paduar Bazar Palli Bidyut Samiti based on a joint recommendation from the army, highway police, and the Roads and Highways Department (RHD). Until further notice, vehicles are instructed to use the Doyapur U-turn in Sadar South upazila.

Adnan Bin Hasan, sub-divisional engineer of the RHD, Cumilla, said, "On Sunday, a coordination meeting on road and communication issues will be held at the Deputy Commissioner's office, where a final decision will be made. For now, this U-turn will remain closed."

Four members of a family were killed yesterday afternoon when a container-laden lorry overturned onto their private car on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla's Paduar Bazar Bishwa Road area.

A Hanif Paribahan bus was seen coming from the wrong side of the road in the CCTV footage, the SI said.