Case filed over 2014 attack on Khaleda Zia's rally stage in Gazipur

A case has been filed at Gazipur's Bason Police Station regarding an attack and vandalism at a rally stage set up for former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia in 2014.

Md Tanvir Siraj, president of the Bason Thana BNP, filed the case last night where 30 named and 150 unnamed individuals have been accused, said Rahedul Islam officer-in-charge (OC) of Bason Police Station.

The named accused include former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, former liberation war affairs minister A K M Mozammel Haque, former MP Iqbal Hossain Sabuj, and Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League President Azmat Ullah Khan, among others.

According to Tanvir, the incident took place on December 27, 2014, when Khaleda Zia, the then opposition leader, was scheduled to attend a public rally at Bhawal Badre Alam Government College in Gazipur as the chief guest.

At around 11:30am, leaders from the Awami League allegedly attacked the rally stage, causing extensive damage and severely injuring BNP leaders, he added.