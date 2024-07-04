Case filed with Cyber Tribunal against 4 Baufal journos

A case was filed against four local journalists with the Cyber Tribunal of Barishal division yesterday for allegedly publishing a ill-motivated news report.

The tribunal ordered the officer-in-charge of Baufal Police Station to investigate the case and asked for a report, our Patuakhali correspondent reports.

The four accused Moshiur Rahman Milon, Baufal correspondent of the daily Kalbela; Enamul Haque Ena, editor of an online portal -- baufalpratidin.com; Monir Hossain, Patuakhali staff reporter of Somoy TV; Md Firoz, Baufal correspondent of the daily Bhorer Akash.

Arifuzzaman Riyad, Baufal correspondent of the daily Jugantar, lodged the case saying news reports by those accused involving him with another person's wife has been published in different print, online and electronic media.

"Those reports against me has been published with the intention of humiliating me," he said in the case statement.

When contacted, Shonit Kumar Gayen, OC of Baufal Police Station, said, "I have heard the news of Arifuzzaman's case against four journalists, but the copy of that case has not reached to me yet."

"However, I have received a copy of another case filed against Arifuzzaman Riyad by a man named Mainul Islam with the Patuakhali court yesterday," the OC said.

Both the cases will be investigated, and the reports will be submitted to the concerned court, he added.