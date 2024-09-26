Case filed against man in Patuakhali for threatening to kill Prof Yunus

A case has been filed against a man for making defamatory statements on social media and threatening to kill Prof Muhammad Yunus.

Hasan Mahmud, a resident of Purba Madukhali village of Kalapara upazila, filed the case with Kalapara upazila Senior Judicial Magistrate Court this afternoon accusing Masum Billah, a railway employee, of the same village, reports our Patuakhali correspondent quoting court bench assistant and the complanant's lawyer.

Judge Ashish Roy took it in cognisance and ordered the officer-in-charge of Kalapara police station to take the statement as FIR.

Kalapara OC Ali Ahmed said appropriate legal measures will be taken based on court's directions.