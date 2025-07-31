Case filed against local Jubo Dal leader over vandalising bank, assaulting manager in Pabna

A local Jubo Dal leader vandalised a bank and assaulted its manager in Pabna's Chatmohar upazila this afternoon after the bank filed a loan default case against him, locals and bank officials have said.

The incident took place at the Failzana branch of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB). The accused, Md Lokman Hossain, is the convener of Failzana union unit of Jubo Dal and a member of Failzana Union Parishad.

Officer-in-Charge of Chatmohar Police Station said police visited the spot and a case was filed against Lokman tonight. "We are trying to arrest the accused," he added.

According to locals and bank officials, Lokman stormed into the bank with several associates, ransacked furniture, and physically assaulted branch manager Md Shamsuzzaman, leaving him injured.

Bank staff and locals took the manager to Atghoria Upazila Health Complex, where he received primary treatment.

The bank's principal officer, Md Boshir Uddin, said Lokman had taken a Tk 3 lakh cash credit (CC) loan from the branch in 2018. Lokman failed to go by the terms and conditions for past two years and became a defaulter. Following standard procedure, the bank filed a loan default case with the court on May 25 this year.

"That's when he became angry. Today, Lokman and his men entered the crowded bank, vandalised property, and assaulted the manager, creating panic among customers," he added.

Md Helal Uddin, zonal manager of RAKUB, told The Daily Star that the bank has formed a probe committee to assess the damage and the manager has filed a case over the attack and destruction of government property.

Following the incident, Lokman has gone into hiding. This correspondent tried to reach him for comment, but his phone remained switched off as of filing this report.

Himel Rana, convener of Pabna district Jubo Dal, confirmed Lokman's post. "We have heard about the incident. If it is proven true, action will be taken against him," he told The Daily Star.