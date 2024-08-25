Case filed against Hasina, Quader, Asaduzzaman over killing university student

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 48 others were sued today in a case filed over the death of university student Sheikh Ashabul Yamin at Savar Bazar bus stand during the quota reform movement on July 18.

Yamin was a student of Military Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Mirpur.

The victim's uncle Abdullah Al Kabir filed the case with the court of Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Saiful Islam against 49 people including Hasina, former road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader, and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

Former AL lawmaker Saiful Islam, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Savar Police Station OC Md Shahjahan are among the accused.

After the hearing, Judge Md Saiful asked the officer-in-charge of Savar Model Police Station to register the case as a first information report (FIR).

The complainant in the case said his nephew Yamin was killed around 1:30pm on July 18 at Savar Bazar bus stand during a clash between quota protesters on one side and police and activists of AL and its associate bodies on the other.

More than 50 cases were filed so far against Hasina, her party members and law enforcement officers over the killings during the protests.